Manipur Legislative Assembly winter session to begin on Feb 10

Imphal: The winter session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly is set to begin on February 10, according to a tentative calendar released by Assembly Secretary K Meghajit.

The 7th session of the 12th Assembly will include 11 sittings and conclude on February 24, as decided unanimously during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held on Monday.

The session will commence with the Governor’s address, followed by a motion of thanks on the same day. The BAC report will also be tabled in the House during the opening session.

Subsequent sittings will include obituary references to deceased members, discussions on the Governor’s address, question-and-answer sessions, and the introduction of government bills.

Key financial matters, including supplementary demands for grants for 2024-25 and budget estimates for 2025-26, will be presented.

The House will also discuss and vote on demands for grants across various government departments, while private members’ resolutions, if any, will be moved.

However, the session is expected to face disruptions as ten Kuki-Zo tribal MLAs, including two cabinet ministers- Letpao Haokip and Nemcha Kipgen, the lone woman minister have announced a boycott.

They are demanding a separate administration or union territory to be carved out of Manipur.