Guwahati: A joint operation by security forces resulted in the recovery of five improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Imphal East district of Manipur.

Based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of explosives in Maphitel Ridge area of the valley district, a joint team of the Indian Army and Manipur Police launched a search operation, Guwahati-based Defence PRO, Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, said Tuesday night.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the intensive search operation, the team recovered a total of five IEDs, weighing 21.5 kg, from multiple locations, he added.

Eva, the Army’s explosive detection dog, along with the bomb disposal squad, played a crucial role in the detection and recovery of the IEDs, he said.

The recovery of the explosives prevented a major threat, saving innocent lives, he added.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The operation highlights the synergy between the security forces and represents a significant achievement, he said.

The Indian Army and local law enforcement agencies remain steadfast in their commitment to thwart sabotage activities in the strife-torn state, Lt Col Rawat added.