Imphal: In a significant development in the ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking in Manipur, the police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the smuggling bid parceling through the India Post in Imphal.

Akoijam Sachin Singh (27), a resident of Imphal has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a parcel containing Ganja/Marijuana from the Head office of India Post, Imphal to another post office in Delhi on Saturday, the police said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The arrest was made after an investigation was conducted following the finding of 2.920 Kilograms of contraband items by a joint team of the Manipur police Narcotic cells and postal staff.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the postal staff suspected the shady deal to be parceling a medium-sized box containing Ganja/Marijuana disregarding the labeled addressee.

Police said that the discovery sheds light on potential drug trafficking through certain individuals within the postal services.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

An FIR was registered against the alleged accused who has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985.