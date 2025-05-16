Manipur: Man arrested in Imphal East for illegal drug trade

Imphal: A 46-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade during a raid conducted in Imphal East district on Thursday evening, according to the Manipur Police morning bulletin issued Friday.

Acting on credible intelligence about drug trafficking activities, a joint team comprising personnel from the Manipur Police Anti-Drug Unit and Heingang Police Station launched a raid around 7 PM in the Khabeisoi Sabal Leikai area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The swift operation led to the arrest of Md Abdullah Khan, a resident of Khabeisoi.

The police recovered six vials containing suspected heroin from his possession. Authorities stated that Khan was operating from a hideout in the locality and was actively engaged in drug trafficking.

A case has been registered, and the accused, along with the seized narcotics, has been handed over to Heingang Police Station for further legal action under the applicable sections of the law.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!