Imphal: The Run for Unity event was organized on Friday simultaneously in three districts, Churachandpur, Pherzawl, and Bishnupur in Manipur, reaffirming the commitment of all attendees to uphold the spirit of unity and national integrity.

The event was held on the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Notably, the unity run came at a time when the tribal-dominated Churachandpur and Meitei-dominated Bishnupur districts had witnessed significant loss of life due to the ethnic violence that began on May 3, 2023.

The Additional District Commissioner of Churachandpur, Lalrobul Fimate, MCS, on Friday, flagged off the “Run for Unity – Run for India” from the Public Ground, Hiangtam Lamka, Churachandpur, marking the observance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day).

The run aimed to promote the spirit of unity and integrity among citizens. In Pherzawl district, the celebrations also featured Unity Runs organized by Thanlon and Parbung police stations.

Around 70 participants took part in the Thanlon event, where Village Chief Th. Dongchinpau awarded prizes to the winners.

In Parbung, approximately 40 runners participated, with winners receiving honors on the spot.

Before flagging off the run, SDO Churachandpur, Vidyamari Sridhar, IAS, administered the unity pledge to a diverse group of participants, including personnel from the Police, CRPF, Central Paramilitary forces, District Level Officers (DLOs), and students from various schools under ZEO Churachandpur.

The event concluded at the Mini Secretariat, Tuibong, Churachandpur.

As part of the observance, Bishnupur District Commissioner Pooja Elangbam also flagged off the “Run for Unity” from the Mini Secretariat Complex, Bishnupur.

The run saw active participation from athletes, youth, and officials of the District Administration, including ADM Toijam Opendro, AC to DC Sh. Gunamani, and SDO/BDO Bishnupur Loitongbam Rishikanta, along with other officers and staff.

Later, Pooja Elangbam administered the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge at the Conference Hall of the Mini Secretariat Complex, reaffirming the commitment of all attendees to uphold the spirit of unity and national integrity.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is observed annually on October 31 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, and to promote the message of national integration and unity.