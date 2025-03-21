Manipur: Modern College students protest land dispute with private parties

Imphal: Teachers and students of Modern College in Imphal East district, Manipur, staged a sit-in protest on Friday against the allotment of college land to private parties.

The protest, organized by the Modern College Students’ Union (MCSU), took place at the college gate during working hours. Protesters held placards demanding, “No demarcation in the college land,” “No private party inside the college campus,” and “We demand no summon to the college principal.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

MCSU Finance Secretary Manganglakpa Pebam told reporters that this was the second time private parties had served a notice and summons to the college principal regarding the land inside the campus. He stated that any summons should be sent to the Education Commissioner of the Manipur government, not the college authorities.

The college, established in 1963, did not issue no-objection certificates for the construction of its infrastructure, according to the student leader. The MCSU warned that if the summons were not revoked, further protests would follow.

When questioned about the source of the summons, Pebam revealed that former Manipur Minister and ex-MLA Bijoy Koijam had served the notice over land currently occupied by the boys’ hostel.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The students and teachers continue to demand the cancellation of the summons and the protection of the college’s land from private interests.