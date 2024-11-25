Guwahati: Rajya Sabha member from Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba, has hit out at Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena after he called for separate administrative units for the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities.

Vanlalvena had called for the measures to end the ethnic conflict in Manipur.

However, Sanajaoba urged Vanlalvena to refrain from interfering in Manipur’s internal matters.

He instead asked Vanlalvena to focus on his own state’s issues.

It may be mentioned that Vanlalvena, a leader of the BJP ally Mizo National Front (MNF), had also suggested the imposition of President’s rule in Manipur as an immediate solution to contain violence that has claimed over 250 lives since May last year.

He proposed the creation of separate administrative units for the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities, citing a “very wide” divide between them.

Sanajaoba responded strongly to Vanlalvena’s comments, posting on social media, “My friend, don’t cross the line… Please confine yourself to your state issues… Stop interfering in Manipur’s issues… Be a good neighbour.”