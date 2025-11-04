Imphal: The Naga People’s Organization (NPO), one of the most influential bodies in Manipur’s northern Senapati district, announced an economic embargo on Kukis residing in Kangpokpi district.

In a statement issued by its president, Kuba Peter, the NPO declared, “We will completely halt all forms of economic supply to the Kangpokpi areas from midnight of November 5.”

They explained that essential items brought into Kangpokpi are currently transported from outside the state through the Senapati district, which is predominantly inhabited by the Nagas.

The embargo follows an ultimatum issued after incidents in Daili village near Kangpokpi on October 29 and 30, 2025.

The NPO alleged that certain individuals suspected to be Kukis drove vehicles at excessive speed, repeatedly moved up and down Daili village, and shouted provocative slogans such as “We demand Kukiland” and “We want Kukiland.”

The miscreants also damaged NSCN supreme leader Th. Muivah’s poster twice and detonated a large firecracker, causing panic among villagers and severe mental distress, especially for the elderly and young children.

In response to the NPO’s ultimatum, the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), a prominent Kuki organization, stated that, if true, these acts were regrettable and highly condemnable.

They emphasized that these isolated misdeeds by unidentified individuals should not be considered representative of any community, particularly the Kuki-Zo people.

COTU clarified that the Kuki-Zo community neither supports nor benefits from any act that disrespects the leaders, symbols, or sentiments of other communities.

The organization categorically rejected any insinuation suggesting political motives or communal intent behind the incidents.