Manipur: NH-37 blockade continues, RNCM calls for peace

Imphal: Vehicular movement on National Highway-37, connecting Imphal to Silchar via Jiribam and Tamenglong, remained suspended for the second consecutive day on Monday due to an indefinite shutdown imposed by various Kuki-Zo groups.

The Rongmei Naga Council Manipur (RNCM) expressed deep concern over the strike called by the Kuki Students’ Organisation, Jiribam and Tamenglong (KSO J&T) from midnight of March 8. The shutdown protests the free movement initiative introduced by the central government.

In an official statement, RNCM warned that the indefinite blockade threatens inter-community peace and severely impacts people’s livelihoods, especially in Tamenglong and Noney districts. The council urged the concerned groups to lift the shutdown and work towards maintaining harmony in the region.

Meanwhile, over 200 goods-laden vehicles, including LPG tankers, remain stranded at Jiribam district headquarters.

Security forces have intensified measures across vulnerable locations, setting up 109 checkpoints across different districts to ensure safe movement. However, no detentions have been reported so far, according to the police.

