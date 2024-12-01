Imphal: Two underground groups currently in peace talks with the central government renewed the exchange of gunfires at a place at Longsai (Nungsai) Chingkao Part I under the Khoupum police station in Noney district of Manipur on Sunday.

A heavy gunfight broke out between cadres of the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) and the NSCN-IM starting from 8:40 am till 9:30 am on Sunday. Still, there is no report of any casualty on either side, an official report said.

The fierce encounter between the two warring groups was interrupted when local church leaders, using microphones and loudspeakers, appealed to stop the gunfire in the human-populated areas. The exchange of gunfire took place when most of the locals in the village were attending the morning prayers at the local churches.

The local Naga woman also used loudspeakers to stop the gunbattle between the two warring groups.

The reports also stated that the armed cadres of the two groups fled the area after a joint team of Noney district police and central paramilitary force entered the area where a search operation was conducted till late afternoon but without any arrest made.

The gunfight forced the villagers to flee their homes for safety. Meanwhile, police said a case was registered in this connection at Khoupum PS.

Meanwhile, various CSOs including the Rongmei Naga People’s Organization of Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland, the Rongmei Naga Students’ Organisation, Manipur, and the Rongmei Naga Youth Organisation, Manipur strongly condemned the renewed gunfights.

Notably, on November 28, 2024, an encounter broke out between cadres of the ZUF and NSCN-IM at the inter-villages of Sangji and Dollang under the Khoupum police station in Manipur’s Noney district. There was no injury on either side.