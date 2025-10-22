Guwahati: In a rare visit to his native village in Manipur’s Somdal after over five decades, NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah reaffirmed that recognition of the Naga National Flag and Constitution remains a non-negotiable element in ongoing peace talks with the Government of India.

The 93-year-old leader, despite his failing health, made a symbolic appearance at Ukhrul town before travelling to Somdal.

Thousands gathered to greet him with a traditional welcome, bringing life in Ukhrul to a halt.

Locals dressed in ethnic attire lined the roads, and shops and businesses shut down to mark the occasion.

A ceremonial procession escorted Muivah from Bakshi Ground to TNL Ground.

As Muivah was too unwell to speak, an NSCN-IM representative read out his message during the event.

In his address, Muivah emphasized that any final settlement must honour the Amsterdam Joint Communiqué (2002) and the Framework Agreement (2015), which he described as foundational for Naga unity.

Looking back on his journey that began in 1964, Muivah said the peace process, formalised with a ceasefire on August 1, 1997, was built on mutual respect and dialogue without preconditions.

He accused the Indian government of betraying the Framework Agreement by rejecting the Naga national symbols, especially the flag and constitution.

“The Government of India has violated the spirit of our agreement by refusing to acknowledge these vital symbols of Naga identity,” Muivah stated.

He also warned that attempts to divide the Naga people from within could derail the unity achieved through years of negotiation.

He urged New Delhi to honour its commitments if it seeks a genuine and honourable resolution.

“Only by respecting the Framework Agreement and the Amsterdam Communiqué can the peace process move forward with integrity,” the statement declared.

Muivah also appealed to the Naga people to unite and continue their political movement until they achieve recognition of their identity under the Naga Flag and Constitution.

In closing, he thanked the Tangkhul community, civil society organisations, student and women’s groups, churches, human rights activists, and the Manipur government for supporting his long-awaited return to Somdal.