Guwahati: A large crowd has gathered at Tangkhul Long Ground in Ukhrul, the district headquarters n Wednesday eagerly awaiting the return of 91-year-old Thuingaleng Muivah to his birthplace after more than half a century.

Students have also thronged streets of Ukhrul Town, joining in the warm welcome for the esteemed visitor.

The Naga leader of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) left Somdal village decades ago to join the insurgency and has not been back since.

His homecoming ushers in a “watershed moment in the region’s political history, drawing people eager to witness the return of one of the most influential figures in the Naga movement,” reports India TodayNE.

Medical teams are deployed at the venue to ensure the elderly leader’s well-being.

Lucy Duidang, leading the medical contingent, said specialists and ambulances are ready. “I am here from the medical team, with ambulances and specialists to take care of his health. We look forward to his coming here. We wish God’s abundant blessings for him so he will be our great leader for a long time,” she said.

Muivah is scheduled to arrive by helicopter from Dimapur in Nagaland and will be welcomed by the Tangkhul Naga people in traditional attire. After a reception programme at the district headquarters, he will travel by road to Somdal village, where he is expected to stay for a week.