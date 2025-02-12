Manipur: One arrested with contraband cough syrup in Thoubal

Imphal: A joint team of the Manipur police, Assam Rifles, and CRPF arrested an alleged drug peddler in Thoubal.

The accused was identified as Hafijuddin (39), a resident of Lilong Turel Ahanbi, Thoubal District.

The arrest was made in the jurisdiction of the Lilong police station, where the joint team seized a large quantity of contraband, including:

Police stated that 27 bottles of cough syrup labelled as “Codeine Phosphate & Triprolidine HCl were seized.

Along with the cough syrup, three contraband capsule strips (24 each), 16 capsules in one strip, and 150 loose capsules in black plastic polythene were also seized.

Based on the seizure, the police registered a case and forwarded the accused to court.