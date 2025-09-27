Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, 27 September 2025, virtually inaugurated a Swadeshi 4G mobile network at the Assam Rifles Garrison in Modi, Chandel District, Manipur, sharing a border with Myanmar to the south.

The virtual inauguration was conducted by the Prime Minister from Jharsuguda, Odisha. During the event, the PM underscored the importance of technological self-reliance and digital empowerment for India’s border security forces, aligning with the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The initiative, undertaken in collaboration with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), marks a milestone in strengthening operational communication and welfare connectivity for troops deployed in strategically sensitive areas.

A total of 50 personnel from Assam Rifles attended the event, alongside senior officials from BSNL and the Department of Telecommunications. Their presence reflected the collaborative effort behind the project and the shared commitment to extending digital reach to underserved regions.

According to a defense wing statement, the installation of the indigenous 4G network is expected to significantly improve communication between personnel and their families, thereby enhancing morale and mission readiness. The network also bolsters operational coordination, ensuring that troops stationed in remote terrain remain connected through reliable and secure digital channels.

The statement added that the new development stands as a testament to the synergy between the defence and telecom sectors in realising sustainable and indigenous solutions for connectivity challenges in Northeast India. Assam Rifles continues to support initiatives that enhance both operational efficiency and the welfare of its personnel, especially in remote and high-altitude deployments.