Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 4th edition of World Food India (WFI) 2025 on Thursday at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) organized the event, which will continue until 28th September 2025.

World Food India serves as a premier platform to showcase India’s rich diversity and enables stakeholders from around the world to connect, collaborate, and explore opportunities in the country’s dynamic food processing landscape.

Beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme from Bishnupur district in Manipur participated virtually in the inaugural ceremony from the Video Conference Room of NIC Bishnupur.

During the inaugural session, the Prime Minister launched a one-click disbursement system to release credit-linked subsidies worth Rs 2,518 crore to 26,000 micro food processing enterprises under the PMFME scheme.

This initiative aims to strengthen India’s food processing ecosystem and support microenterprises across the country.

Deputy Commissioner of Bishnupur Pooja Elangbam, ADM T. Opendro, and other District Level Officers, including DIO NIC Rajukumari Romita, DMM MSRLM Bishnupur Angom Amarjeet, and Lisham Sarju Singh, Manager (Marketing), SPMU, PMFME Scheme, Manipur, joined the PMFME beneficiaries in the NIC Bishnupur VC room, along with other concerned officials.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries launched World Food India as a flagship international event to promote India’s rich and diverse food culture and foster global investment.

The first edition took place in 2017, followed by successful editions in 2023 and 2024.

MoFPI has introduced several strategic initiatives to attract investment across various sub-sectors of the industry.

Recognizing the transformative potential of food processing in positioning India as a global food hub, these initiatives focus on:

Strengthening farm-to-fork linkages

Enhancing value addition

Advancing research and development

Expanding cold chain infrastructure

Supporting startups, logistics, and retail ecosystems

Together, these efforts are laying the foundation for a robust, future-ready food processing industry.