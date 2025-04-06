Imphal: Manipur police on Saturday arrested an alleged rapist and rescued a ten-year-old victim girl in an operation in the Churachandpur district, an official statement confirmed on Sunday.

It stated that the team including women-PS, Churachandpur under the district police station carried out the operation, following a report regarding the sexual abuse of a girl on the western side of Churachandpur town.

The statement asserted that the joint team received information that the Churachandpur district hospital had witnessed a sexual assault case of a 10-year-old victim, hailing from Chandel District and residing in Churachandpur District on April 4.

It said, acting on the information received, the team rushed to the District Hospital to investigate and locate the perpetrator.

After identifying the perpetrator, the police teams searched different suspected locations within the town.

After a thorough search, the team apprehended one culprit in conflict with the law (CCL) from Zion Veng, Tuibong Sub-Division, Churachandpur District, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Zomi Mothers’ Association strongly condemned the act of the perpetrator urging the authority concerned to punish under the relevant section of the law.

Notably, as per records, the district hospital had witnessed 3 rape cases in 2025, 2 in 2021, 11 in 2022, 2 cases in 2023, and 9 cases in 2024, the sources said.