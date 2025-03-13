Imphal: Manipur Police arrested two alleged smugglers with contraband ganja during a raid in northern Imphal on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, Imphal West district police remained on alert for illegal drug traders attempting to transport the drugs outside Manipur via Nagaland on National Highway 102.

The police conducted the raid at the North Assam Oil Company bus parking around 5 pm, where they arrested Thao David Chothe (21) and Yulung Jefferson Chothe (23) near Winger parking under Imphal Police Station.

Police recovered 47.6 kg of suspected ganja, worth around Rs 50,000, hidden inside four suitcases.

The police handed over the arrested individuals and seized items to the concerned police station for further legal action.

