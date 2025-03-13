Imphal: Manipur police arrested three alleged teen fraudsters from Uttarakhand and brought them to Imphal in connection with an impersonation scam targeting legislators in the state.

The police team produced the accused before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West, on Wednesday.

The court remanded them into judicial custody for further investigation, an official said. The court also directed the police to produce the accused teens before the same court at 11 am on March 17.

The Manipur police took up the case after Kongkham Robindro Singh, Member of the Manipur Legislative Assembly for the 23-Mayang Imphal Assembly Constituency, filed a complaint.

On February 15, 2025, the MLA submitted a written report to the Officer-in-Charge at Imphal Police Station, stating that on February 14, 2025, at 8.25 pm, he received a call from a person who claimed to be Jay Shah, the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The caller promised Kongkham Robindro the post of Chief Minister in exchange for a large sum of money.

Following the resignation of the Chief Minister of Manipur on February 9, the arrested suspects had made similar fraudulent phone calls to a few MLAs. Based on the complaints, police registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) at Imphal Police Station.

They traced the fraudulent calls to Uttarakhand, where the suspects were arrested and later transferred to Imphal for further legal proceedings.

The arrested individuals are Priyansu Pant (19), son of Basant Vallab Pant, from 1085-A Block GD Colony Mayur Vihar Phase III, PS-Ghazipur, East Delhi, Uvaish Ahmed (19), son of Sagir Ahmed, from Nidhauri Kala, Etah District, UP and Gaurav Nath (19), son of Bahadur, from House No. 01, Sapera Basti Gharoli PS, Ghazipur, East Delhi