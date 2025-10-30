Imphal: Anti-insurgency operations conducted by a joint team of central and state forces led to the arrest of an active cadre of an underground outfit and the recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition in two districts of Manipur.

Manipur Police reported on Thursday that an active member of the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei), identified as Wahengbam Kiran Singh, also known as Brainy (45), of Hiyanglam Awang Leikai in Kakching district, was apprehended from his hideout at Wangkhei Andro Parking under Porompat Police Station, Imphal East district, on Wednesday morning.

Following his interrogation, the joint team launched the second phase of the operation at Ngairangbam Maning Loukon area under Patsoi Police Station in Imphal West district.

The operation led to the recovery of one modified .303 rifle with a magazine, two locally made single-barrel guns, one pistol with a magazine, two No. 36 HE hand grenades without detonators, ninety-seven .303 blank cartridges, three BAOFENG handheld sets with chargers, three bulletproof vests, six plates suspected to be used as body armor, one camouflage helmet, seventeen signal 16mm cartridges, and three bags.

Police said the arrested cadre and the recovered items have been handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal action.