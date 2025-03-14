Imphal: Manipur police arrested a 54-year-old man for extorting illegal road taxes from timber-laden vehicles on NH-102 near Asem Leikai Kakwa, close to Manipur University.

Manipur Police control room reported that a team of police arrested Yumnam Premjit Meitei (54), of Kakwa Laiphrakpam Leikai, Imphal West, involved in collection of money for KCP(Apunba) from the vehicles carrying timbers, during an operation on Thursday.

The police arrested Premjit along with incriminating documents from a furniture shop located at Kakwa Asem Leikai under the Singjamei police station.

Police recovered a mobile handset, a side bag containing two receipt books, an Aadhaar card and a seal.

The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of law at Police Station Singjamei and have initiated an investigation.

