Imphal: Security forces have arrested six individuals, including a woman, for their involvement in extortion and issuing threats to government officials, doctors, college authorities, and the public in the valley areas.

Along with the arrests, a car, communication devices, and several incriminating items were seized.

According to the Manipur Police morning bulletin on Monday, Longjam Yaiphaba Angom, aged thirty, also known as Nanao, and Oinam Henba Singh, aged thirty-seven, both linked to the outlawed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak, were arrested from their hideout at Luxmi Bazar in Imphal West district on Sunday.

From their possession, police recovered a white Hyundai Verna car (registration number MN05A 6564), two mobile phones, and an Aadhaar card.

Based on their interrogation, another raid was carried out, leading to the arrest of two cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party–Meeyaigee Pheengang Lamee from Hiyanglam Terapishak Sekmaijin area under Hiyanglam Police Station in Kakching district.

They were identified as Elangbam Lamyanba Meitei, also known as Abungcha, aged twenty-nine, and Laishram Indrakumar Singh, aged twenty-five. Two mobile phones and an Aadhaar card were recovered from them.

During the third phase of the operation, security forces arrested an active cadre of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army, identified as Bhramhacharimayum Ratankumar Sharma, also known as Mangal, aged forty-three, of Heirok Part-II, Khangarok.

Two mobile phones and two SIM cards were seized from his possession.

In the final phase of the operation, an alleged female cadre of the banned KCP (PWG) was also arrested in Thoubal district, the report added.