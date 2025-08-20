Imphal: Manipur police, in coordination with central forces, arrested three cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Community Party (KCP) involved in public firing, extortion, arms transportation, abduction for ransom, and other criminal activities.

According to the Manipur police control room, intelligence-based cordon and search operations were conducted across multiple locations on Tuesday to apprehend individuals linked to extortion and other crimes in the state.

The arrested individuals include Sapam Surendra Meitei (27), also known as Eronbi and Naocha, and Thoinaoba of Sekta Makha Leikai, Imphal East district, apprehended near Minuthong bridge, Imphal West district.

Lourembam Suraj Singh (26), also called Lamjingba of Wangkhei Angom Leikai, Imphal East district, was taken into custody from his residence under Porompat police jurisdiction.

Md Satabuddin, alias Jiten (33), from Khurai Heikru Makhong Masjid Maning, Heingang police jurisdiction, was also arrested from his locality.

Police seized three mobile phones and several incriminating documents from the accused. Separate FIRs have been registered against them under relevant sections of the law for further legal proceedings.