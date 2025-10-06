Imphal: A combined team of security forces arrested two drug dealers along with 89 packets containing about 2 kilograms of World is Yours (W/Y) tablets and Rs 38 lakhs in cash during a swift operation at Khomidok Sorok Mapal under Heingang police station in Manipur’s Imphal East.

The Manipur police morning bulletin on Monday identified the arrested individuals as Md Ithem Khan (39) and Raju Khan, also known as Chaoren (41), both residents of Khomidok Sorok Mapal in the same district.

Acting on credible intelligence from the Border Security Force (BSF) about a large consignment of narcotics, a joint team comprising Imphal East commandos, Heingang police, Anti-Narcotic Task Force, and the 164 Battalion of BSF swiftly cordoned off the area and conducted surprise search operations on Saturday, the report stated.

During the search of Md Ithem Khan’s residence, the team recovered Rs 27.52 lakh in cash from a bedroom and 39 packets of W/Y tablets hidden inside a cardboard box.

At Raju Khan’s residence, the team seized Rs 10.50 lakh in cash and 50 packets of W/Y tablets concealed in the kitchen garden.

Authorities estimated the seized drugs to be worth approximately Rs 2 crores in the international illegal trade and suspect the cash to be proceeds from drug transactions.

Following standard procedures, the team confiscated the drugs, cash, and mobile phones and handed the arrestees over to Heingang police station.

The police added that they have registered a case against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act 2023 for further investigation.