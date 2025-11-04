Imphal: Intelligence-based cordon and search operations, carried out extensively by a joint team from the state and central forces, led to the arrest of an individual associated with an underground outfit and the recovery of arms and ammunition in two districts of Manipur on Monday.

The police reported on Tuesday that security forces arrested an active cadre of the United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK), identified as Khangembam Bijoysana Singh, also known as Thoiba and Babu (30), from Khurai Thangjam Leikai, Imphal East district.

He was apprehended from Nongren Awang Leikai under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district.

In the second phase of the operation, a joint team from the central and state governments recovered a cache of weapons in the adjoining forest areas of Loibol village and Charaipandongba Part-I under New Keithelmanbi Police Station, Kangpokpi district.

Recovered items included two 12-bore rifles, one .22 rifle, one country-made pumpi-launcher, one Baofeng handset, and twenty .22 live rounds.