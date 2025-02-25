Manipur police arrest wanted insurgent in student’s murder

Imphal: Manipur police commandos arrested a wanted insurgent and active member of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) on Monday.

The accused, Thangjam Thoungamba Meitei (26), was wanted for his involvement in the cold-blooded murder of a 19-year-old student, as per an official police report.

The arrest follows the Manipur government’s intensified efforts to track down Meitei, who had evaded capture for the past two weeks. Acting on vital information from alert citizens, police launched a special operation and arrested Meitei from Tiger Camp, Sagolmang in Imphal East district.

He is the son of Th. Sunil Meitei and was allegedly involved in the daylight murder of Laishram Malemnganba Meitei, a 19-year-old student from Moirang Kampu, on February 10, 2025.

Following the murder, the Manipur government declared Meitei and another accused, Huiningsubam Yumlingba alias Poireinganba (31), wanted. Poireinganba, son of H. Ibohanbi and also a resident of Sagolmang, remains absconding. The police have assured that efforts are underway to apprehend him.

The murder of Laishram Malemnganba, whose body was found near his residence on February 10, had sparked outrage, leading authorities to launch a manhunt.

With Meitei now in custody, police are focusing on capturing the second accused to ensure justice is served.