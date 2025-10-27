Imphal: A thirty-five-year-old woman was arrested along with several demand letters of an underground outfit during an anti-insurgency operation in the southern Manipur valley district on Sunday, the police reported on Monday.

According to the report, a joint team of central forces and Manipur police, including women personnel, conducted a cordon and search operation based on intelligence inputs, which led to the arrest of the woman insurgent.

The arrested individual, identified as Haobijam Thoibi Devi, also known as Chanu, a resident of Thanga Chingkha Leikai in Bishnupur district, was apprehended from a hiding location at Heirok Part-II, Thokchom Leikai in Thoubal district.

She was reportedly associated with the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party–People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) and was accused of engaging in extortion activities within Thoubal district, particularly in the Wangjing area, over the past few weeks.

From her possession, police recovered several incriminating items, including fifty-nine demand letters of the KCP (PWG), two official seals of the project secretary of the same outfit, two stamp pads, one mobile phone with a SIM card, and other related documents.

The police stated that the arrested woman, along with the seized items, is currently in custody at the concerned police station for further legal proceedings.