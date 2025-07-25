Imphal: Manipur Police Commandos, in a joint operation with the Assam Rifles based on specific intelligence inputs, apprehended five individuals associated with various proscribed underground groups over the past 36 hours, officials reported on Friday.

In the first operation, the joint team arrested four cadres of the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) from the Wabagai area under Kakching Police Station in Manipur’s Kakching district. The police identified them as:

i) Laishram Nanao Singh (41), of Wabagai Mairengbam Leikai, Kakching district

ii) Mayengbam Shanjit Singh (51), of Wabagai Tera Urak, Kakching district

iii) Laishram Ranjit Meitei, also known as Tamnganba (51), of Yurembam Awang Leikai, Imphal West district

iv) Khaidem Rajesh Singh (45), of Wabagai Tera Urak, Kakching district

The joint team recovered the following items from their possession:

i) One (.32) pistol

ii) Four mobile phones

iii) One COMET 10×50 DPSI binocular

Following this successful operation, the security forces carried out another one, during which they arrested an individual belonging to the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak – Progressive (PREPAK-PRO) from the general area of Tabungkhok Sagei Brick Field in Imphal West district.

The team handed the arrestee, along with two recovered mobile phones and SIM cards, over to Patsoi Police Station for further legal formalities.