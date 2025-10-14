Imphal: The Anti-Extortion Unit of the Manipur Police, in coordination with central security forces, delivered a significant blow to organized crime networks operating in Manipur’s volatile border regions by arresting a key suspect allegedly involved in extortion and arms trafficking.

According to police reports issued on Tuesday, the breakthrough occurred during a joint operation conducted on October 13, 2025, in the L Minou – Koijam area of Tengnoupal district, near the Myanmar border.

Police believe the suspect has links to a group already under investigation for various criminal activities.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the joint team launched a coordinated cordon-and-search operation in the early morning hours, resulting in the arrest of Leishangthem Surchandra Singh (48), a resident of Sagolband Tera Sapam Leirak, Imphal West district.

Police recovered crucial evidence during the arrest, including two mobile phones suspected to contain digital proof of the extortion network’s operations, a Maruti Gypsy, and a receipt book allegedly documenting extortion collections and arms smuggling activities.

Authorities believe this evidence could be instrumental in dismantling the broader criminal syndicate operating across the porous Indo-Myanmar border.

The joint team handed over the suspect to Tengnoupal Police Station for detailed interrogation and prosecution under relevant laws.