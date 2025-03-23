Imphal: Central and state police have dismantled 3 illegal bunkers set up by the anti-socials at strategic locations in Manipur’s Imphal East district.

The operation also recovered arms, ammunition, and wireless handsets.

Acting on a tip-off that some miscreants were taking shelters at the bunkers in the Imphal east district, the security forces and state police rushed to the hinted locations.

The joint team destroyed three illegal bunkers at Purum Likli hilltop (eastern side) under Sagolmang police station in Imphal East District.

On further operations in the nearby locations of Pukhao Santipur under the same district in Manipur, the team also retrieved warlike stores of weapons.

The recovered items included an SBBL Gun, an Improvised Projectile Launcher (Pompi), an Improvised Gun with bipod (Local Pompi), an SBBL Gun local, two 7.62 mm SLR live round ammunition, eight 12-Bore ammunition, a Stun shell (with package), five Tear Smoke shell (soft nose), eight local made shell, 2 bulletproof Jacket cover, two BP Iron Plate (local made) and two (Baofeng) Walkie Talkie sets with chargers.