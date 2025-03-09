Manipur Police launch house-to-house search operations

Imphal: Manipur police launched house-to-house search operations in Imphal East and southern Kakching districts during the past 24 hours.

Officials said, Security forces conducted the operation upon acting on a tip that some anti-socials and armed men were taking shelter at a hiding place in and around Chingkhei Ching hills under Porompat-PS, Imphal East District. During the operation, the authority parades the individuals and suspects in the local playgrounds.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Security forces recovered a stash of arms, ammunition, and explosives during the operation. The recovered items include one INSAS rifle magazine, 26 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, five rounds of .303 ammunition, four 32 HE hand grenades without detonators, one detonator fuse, one detonator, one RPG shell, one 2-inch mortar shell, 11 bulletproof jackets without plates, nine bulletproof plates, one green ammunition box, and three materials suspected to be explosives,” the official said.

Simultaneously, security forces also carried out an operation at Sekmaijin Hangul village under Hiyanglam-PS, Kakching District.

Police said that the authority conducted the operation for around two hours and recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive devices. However, the security forces did not make any arrests during the operation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The recovered item includes one SMG Carbine with one empty Magazine, one Single Bolt Action Rifle, one .303 modified Rifle, one local made Single Barrel, one .22 Rifle, two Revolver cartridge box containing 12 live round each, five .36 HE grenade Indian made, one Walkie Talkie wireless set, one Chinese grenade, one MK 2 Grenade, one Tube Launching IA, Fourteen Tear Smoke Shell, one 38 mm Anti-Riot cartridge with Rubber bullet, one Smoke Shell (Chilli), one Stun Shell (Normal), one Bullet Proof Helmet, two Rice bags, one Cotton cloth mix colour (red and white), four black polythene.