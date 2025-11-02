Imphal: The Manipur Police announced on Saturday that Woman Sub-Inspector Phuritsabam Romibala Devi of Jiribam District Police has been conferred the Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak 2025 in the field of criminal investigation.

The award was instituted by the Union Home Ministry in February 2024 and is announced annually on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, which falls on October 31.

According to a Manipur Police morning bulletin issued on Sunday, the award recognizes her exemplary investigation into the First Information Report (FIR) relating to the rape of a 22-year-old differently-abled woman at Sonapur in Jiribam District.

Displaying exceptional professionalism, empathy, and dedication, the officer ensured a sensitive and thorough investigation by engaging sign language experts, collecting key forensic evidence, and securing Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) confirmation linking the accused to the crime.

Her efforts led to the timely filing of a watertight charge sheet on June 27, 2025, ensuring justice for the survivor.

Officials reported that FIR No. 16(05)2022 JBM-PS U/S 354/376/506 IPC, which relates to a combination of offenses including assault or criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty (Section 354), rape (Section 376), and criminal intimidation (Section 506), was filed against the accused.

The Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak is a Union Home Ministry medal awarded to members of various Indian police, security, and intelligence organizations for outstanding performance in operations, investigation, intelligence, and forensic work.