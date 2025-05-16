Manipur police recover 167 stolen vehicles in one-month

Imphal: Manipur Police have recovered a total of 167 stolen and snatched vehicles over the past month as part of an intensive operation targeting vehicle lifters and anti-social elements across the state.

The special drive, which began on April 16, 2025, resulted in the recovery of various vehicles including two-wheelers, cars, and trucks from different locations.

Among the major developments, police arrested Laishram Nanao Singh, also known as Achul @ Rogen, a 39-year-old alleged member of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak – Progressive (Prepak-Pro).

He was apprehended on Thursday during an operation in Thoubal district, specifically from Heirok Part-II, Keithelmanbi Loukon near a brick field under the jurisdiction of Heirok Police Station.

During the operation, police recovered a stolen four-wheeler from his possession, which was allegedly snatched for use in anti-social activities. A subsequent search led to the seizure of one .303 rifle, four modified single rifles, a hand grenade, several rounds of ammunition, a mobile phone, and 16 camouflage shirts.

Police said that during on-spot interrogation, Singh admitted the vehicle was intended for illegal purposes.

Since the beginning of the crackdown on April 16, police have recovered 110 vehicles by the end of that month. An additional 57 vehicles were recovered between May 1 and May 15, bringing the total to 167 vehicles recovered in just one month.