Imphal: In a drug bust, Manipur police, with assistance from central security forces, raided a house in Imphal East district and seized approximately 90 bottles of cough syrup, Rs 12,780 in cash, and arrested one individual, officials said on Thursday.

The accused had no license or legal documents to store or sell these medicines. The seized items are valued at around Rs 30,000 in the local black market.

Police reported that the seized prescription medicines are highly addictive and commonly misused by drug addicts in Manipur.

Acting on specific intelligence, the joint team arrested Sagomsungpham Sohail, 26, a resident of Khomidok Mayai Leikai in his locality under Heingang police station in Imphal East district.

From his possession, authorities confiscated 91 bottles of the psychotropic cough syrup TUSSEREX-TR, Rs 12,780 in cash, and one mobile phone.

The accused, who lacked any legal documents or license to store or sell such medicines, has been booked under the NDPS Act, 1985, police said.

Further investigations are underway to uncover the network involved in this illegal drug trade.