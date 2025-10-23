Imphal: Manipur police launched a gambling prohibition drive and confiscated illegal items, including “Lagao sheets and one set of Lagao dice,” at various locations within the jurisdiction of Lamlai police station in Imphal East district on Wednesday.

The police reported on Thursday that the confiscation indicates the game involves betting on the outcome of a six-sided dice (D6) roll.

During the drives, four Lagao sheets and one set of Lagao dice (six dice) were seized.

This form of gambling is associated with regional variations of dice betting, particularly in India, where it involves multiple gamblers.

In another operation to curb motor vehicle offenses, police issued 17 challans to offenders, totaling Rs 39,000 during the past 24 hours.

The police also addressed circulating social media videos alleging a firing incident in Jiribam during Diwali.

They clarified that these videos are false and confirmed that no firing incident occurred in the Jiribam district during this period.

Furthermore, bursting firecrackers in sensitive areas has been restricted within the district to prevent misinformation and confusion.

Meanwhile, security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable locations across districts.

The movement of 274 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 has been ensured.

Strict security measures have been implemented in all vulnerable locations, with security convoys provided on sensitive stretches to ensure the free and safe movement of vehicles.

A total of 114 Nakas/checkpoints have been installed in various districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley; however, no detainees were reported.