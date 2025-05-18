Imphal: Manipur police on Saturday arrested an individual for alleged involvement in trafficking peacock feathers weighing about 142 kilograms, worth approximately Rs 37 lakhs in the international clandestine trade, officials reported.

India designates the peacock as its national bird and protects it under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which prohibits people from hunting it.

The Act also protects peacock feathers, which people revere for their beauty and symbolism. Many use the feathers for medicinal purposes.

Acting on a specific input, the police raided a specific location along the NH-102. The targeted operation ended with the arrest of one individual, namely, Md. Sharifuddin (24) of Moreh Ward No. 5, Muslim Nagar, Laibuk Leikai under Moreh-PS, Tengnoupal District.

Police arrested the accused and seized the peacock feather shafts from the Pallel-PS gate area in Kakching District. According to the police, the individual was directly involved in transporting the feathers to Myanmar without proper documentation.

The police seized 4 plastic sacks containing 18 bundles each of Peacock feather shafts, in total 72,000 Peacock feather shafts, and weighing about 142 kg. The estimated cost of the seized peacock feather is approximately Rs. 37 lakh in the international market. The police also seized a four-wheeler from his possession.

Police confirmed they have registered a case in the matter.

They emphasized the seriousness of the offence, highlighting the ecological impact and the threat posed to the national bird of India.

The police added that they are trying to pursue further leads to uncover the syndicate behind this and bring all the perpetrators to justice.