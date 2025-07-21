Imphal: A self-styled Sergeant Major of an insurgent outfit who received basic military training at Tanal in Myanmar, and returned to the Manipur valley to launch new recruitment drives, was among three individuals arrested within 24 hours, police reported.

During ongoing anti-insurgency operations, a joint team comprising central security forces and Manipur Police arrested the self-styled Sergeant Major of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

Authorities later identified him as Konjengbam Tomba Singh, also known as Laingam (38), a resident of Kontha Ahallup Makha Leikai, Imphal East district. The team arrested him from his residence.

According to official sources, Singh is a Myanmar-returnee cadre who received military training at Tanal. In October 2024, he recruited at least one new cadre for the banned outfit. The recent crackdown thwarted the outfit’s ongoing recruitment attempt.

In a separate operation, the same joint team arrested two active cadres of the outlawed United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) from the Kakching Super Market area under Kakching Police Station, Kakching district. The arrested individuals are:

Nongmaithem Subhachandra Singh, also known as Kakching Ngakpa (44), of Kakching Super Market, Phousupat Leikai, Kakching district. Elangbam Abinash Singh, also called Ngamba (22), of Hiyanglam Mayai Leikai, Kakching district.

Investigators confirmed that both individuals were involved in extortion activities in Kakching and surrounding areas. The police also seized two mobile handsets from their possession.

The authorities transferred all arrested individuals and seized items to the concerned police station for further investigation. Officials have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A), as amended under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.