Imphal: Security forces in Manipur have apprehended the prime accused behind the recent ambush on Assam Rifles personnel that took place on September 19, 2025, in Bishnupur district.

The Office of the Director General of Police, Manipur, stated in a press note that security forces launched a joint operation at around 1 am on September 24 in the Kameng area of Imphal West.

Acting on specific intelligence, a team of District Police Imphal West, Bishnupur Police, 33 Assam Rifles, and other security forces arrested Khundongbam Ojit Singh alias Keilal (47), son of the late Kh. Mani Singh of Awang Leikinthabi Awang Leikai, Imphal West.

During spot interrogation, Singh admitted to being a bailed-out member of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and revealed that he continues to work for the outfit.

He also disclosed that he had earlier been arrested in 2007.

Further questioning confirmed his involvement in the September 19 ambush at Sabal Leikai, Nambol (Bishnupur district), where militants opened fire on 33 Assam Rifles personnel around 5:30 pm.

After the attack, Singh and his accomplices reportedly fled towards the Loktak Lake side and concealed their arms and ammunition at a secret location.

Based on his disclosure, security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, including:

• One A4 rifle with 4 magazines

• One HK rifle with 2 magazines

• Two AK rifles with 5 magazines

• One INSAS rifle with 3 magazines

• Three lathode shells

• 170 rounds of AK ammunition

• 216 rounds of M-16 ammunition

• 67 rounds of INSAS ammunition

• One mobile handset, wallet, and Aadhaar card

Police officials stated that Singh’s arrest has provided crucial leads, and they are conducting raids to nab other culprits involved in the ambush.