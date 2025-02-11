Imphal: The Class XI examinations, 2025, and Class XII Higher Secondary Examination, 2025, to be conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur will be held from February 17 to 26.

For smooth passage of the examinations, the district commissioner Imphal West, under section 163 of BNSS, 2023, announced the prohibition of any vehicle and person carrying arms, daos, swords, knives, heavy iron bars pointed or blunt, or other lethal weapons, and any other unauthorized persons in and around 100 meters of the examination centers from midnight of February 16, 2025, till the completion of examinations.

However, the prohibition will not apply to the candidates, officials, and vehicles authorized by the concerned authorities, an official statement said.

