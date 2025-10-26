Guwahati: The Senapati district is facing growing public outrage after serious allegations surfaced regarding large-scale corruption in the execution of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

The issue gained momentum during a public discussion hosted by The Times of Senapati in partnership with Youth Rise for Change at the DRDA Conference Hall.

The event drew a large crowd and sharp criticism of local authorities over the alleged misuse of public funds.

Social activist R.K. Paul Chawang presented photos and data suggesting a significant discrepancy between official records of “Functional Tap Household Connections” (FTHC) and the actual situation in villages, where most homes reportedly still lack access to water. “The people of Senapati have the right to clean water and honest governance,” Chawang said, urging the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) to make public all audited statements, utilization certificates, and bills related to JJM and NDB projects.

Former NEC Director (HRD) Kh. Siile Anthony denounced the deep-rooted corruption in the system, calling it “a rot that continues to damage the lives of rural communities.” He appealed for collective efforts to dismantle corrupt networks operating at both the state and district levels.

PHED Executive Engineer Gaijinlung Thaimei admitted that there were irregularities in the project and promised corrective measures by November 2025.

However, many attendees expressed doubt about his assurances, insisting on full transparency and accountability.

The event ended with strong public demands for an independent investigation, strict punishment for those involved, and honest implementation of government schemes across the district.

Participants urged authorities to release all audited financial statements and utilization certificates to ensure transparency.

They also demanded strict disciplinary action against officials found guilty of wrongdoing and emphasized the need for greater accountability in the planning and execution of water supply projects across the district.