Manipur registers 1,289 traffic violations from Jan 1-17

Imphal: Manipur has registered 1,289 traffic violation cases from January 1 to January 17, 2025, with traffic violators issued e-challans totaling Rs 19.36 lakh, according to Superintendent of Police (Traffic Control Police Wing), Arambam Pramesh.

Additionally, Rs 33,000 has been collected through e-challan payments during this period, as part of the ongoing National Road Safety Month 2025 celebrations across the state.

In 2024, the Traffic Control Police Wing issued 4,440 e-challans, amounting to Rs 49.75 lakh, for violations of the Motor Vehicles Act 2019. Of these, Rs 4.08 lakh from 339 cases were paid, while Rs 45.67 lakh from 4,101 pending cases remain unsettled.

The SP highlighted common traffic offenses in the state, including using mobile phones while driving, riding two-wheelers without helmets, underage driving, failure to wear seat belts, driving with loud sound devices, and violating traffic signals.

He urged violators to pay their e-challans promptly, warning that delayed payments exceeding 90 days would lead to legal complications, with unpaid cases being referred to virtual courts.