Manipur COVID-19 cases

Imphal: Manipur has seen a notable increase in COVID-19 cases, with 18 new positive cases detected on Wednesday, pushing the cumulative total to 189, marking a high positivity rate of 30.5%, according to a statement released by S. Gopal Singh, State Surveillance Officer, IDSP.

The official statement revealed that on Wednesday, they confirmed 18 samples positive for COVID-19 out of 59 tested.

Of the 42 samples collected from Imphal West, they confirmed 13 positive, while they confirmed 3 positive out of 7 tested in Imphal East. Chandel and Thoubal districts also each reported one case.

On the other hand, authorities discharged three COVID-19 infected people after they completed 7 days, and discharged 31 patients from home isolation after they completed 7 days.

The statement added that there are 172 cumulative numbers of patients on home isolation. The cumulative discharge from home isolation after seven days of completion was 34.

Notably, Manipur has linked 2,149 fatalities to this virus and recorded over 1,40,229 COVID-19 cases, of which they have discharged 1,37,928 patients since they detected the virus in 2020.