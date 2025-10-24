Imphal: The proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), the political wing of the outlawed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), has strongly condemned the Indian Army’s drone strike on Khenmoi-Loiyi (Khammol) village in East Konyak Region of Myanmar, on October 20, 2025.

The strike resulted in the death of two civilians: a 27-year-old man and an 80-year-old girl, and left four other people critically injured.

Roben Khuman, Deputy Secretary of Publicity for the RPF, in a statement issued on Friday, expressed his sincere condolences for the loss of the young man and the child killed during the drone strike.

In addition, the RPF stands in solidarity with the injured and traumatized survivors.

The RPF reaffirms its commitment to amplify the calls for justice, accountability, and dignity in the face of continuing aggression.

Stating that the Indian drone strike was cowardly and an act of genocide and war crime, the RPF asserts that the killing of civilians in the name of counterinsurgency operations is not new to the Indian army.

The incidents of Rose and Manorama are vivid examples of the Indian army’s heinous crimes against civilians in Western East Asia. Now, India has simply used a new means: drones to murder civilians.

This deliberate cross-border attack on Naga civilian communities represents a grave violation of international humanitarian norms and human decency. This is not an isolated incident, the statement alleges.

It follows a pattern of Indian drone operations and cross-border strikes earlier in 2025 that targeted both civilian areas and alleged armed groups’ sites along the Indo-Myanmar frontier.

Independent observers, ethnic forums, and civil society organizations have repeatedly expressed alarm over this emerging policy of drone warfare that places civilians directly in harm’s way and erodes the sanctity of human life.

The RPF urges civil society and human rights groups in the Western Southeast Asia region to bring this grave incident to the attention of international human rights and humanitarian organizations, as well as the relevant bodies of the United Nations, and to press for an immediate, independent international inquiry into the October 2025 strike and earlier related attacks to hold the perpetrators accountable under international criminal law.

It also calls for the immediate halt of all cross-border military operations that endanger civilian populations and urges the provision of urgent humanitarian access and protection for the affected communities.