Imphal: Security forces arrested four individuals linked to proscribed insurgent groups and recovered arms, ammunition, and communication devices from their hideouts on Friday, officials reported on Saturday.

In the first phase of the operation, an active cadre of the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba), Salam Sushil Singh (23) of Kakching Wairi Bamon Pareng, Kakching district, was apprehended from his locality.

Following his disclosure, the second-phase operation was launched, leading to the capture of an active cadre of the outlawed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak – Progressive.

Moirangthem Dina Meitei, also known as Ngakpa (32), of Wangoo Chairen Khongnang Leikai, Kakching district, and A/P Brahmapur Bamon Leikai, Imphal East district, was apprehended from Brahmapur Nahabam, Imphal East district.

An active cadre of the banned People’s Liberation Army, later identified as Shamjetsabam Sanjit Singh (42), also called Inaobi and Nongshaba, of Sangaithel Makha Leikai under Patsoi PS, Imphal West district, was also apprehended from his locality.

During the last phase of the operation, conducted at the border area of Manipur’s Churachandpur district, a teenage cadre of the tribal underground outfit was captured from Old Gelmoul village.

The report added that during this series of operations, a pistol with two live rounds, four Aadhaar cards, and an equal number of mobile phones were recovered from the individuals.