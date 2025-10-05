Imphal: Security forces busted two insurgents’ camps, recovered a cache of firearms, and arrested two members of a banned outfit in Manipur over the past 24 hours, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip, a joint team from central and state security forces launched the first phase of an anti-insurgency operation in the Kanglatombi area under Sekmai Police Station, Imphal West district.

The team seized a cache of weapons, including one 9 mm Carbine Sub Machine Gun with a magazine.

They also recovered one .303 rifle with a magazine, one 9 mm pistol with a magazine loaded with three rounds, one .32 pistol with a magazine, seven locally made bolt-action single-barrel guns, one locally made single-barrel gun, three BAOFENG handheld radios, ten rounds of .303 ammunition, and two bulletproof vests.

In the second phase of the operation, security forces conducted a follow-up raid in the Kotzim area near COB Kotlen under New Keithelmanbi Police Station, Kangpokpi district.

They recovered one Heckler & Koch G4 rifle with a magazine, two bolt-action rifles, two pull-mechanism rifles, two improvised mortars, two 36-hand grenades, two pairs of jungle shoes, and a tube launcher.

During the third phase, the team arrested Shamurailatpam Prakash Sharma (44) and Soibam Malemnganba Meitei (44), both members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party, People’s War Group.

The arrests took place at separate hideouts in Imphal East district. Both suspects were involved in extortion from hospitals and the public in the valley area.

Police transferred the seized weapons and arrested individuals to the respective police stations for further legal action.