Imphal: Security forces destroyed poppy plants illegally cultivated over a total area of 30 acres in Songlung village and in the adjacent areas of Lhangjol and Waphong villages under Kangchup police station in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Sunday, the Manipur Police morning bulletin reported on Monday.

Three farm huts, an equal number of fertilizer bags, and two sacks of salt found at the sites were destroyed, the report stated, adding that two burnt Gypsy vehicles were also found at the site.

Meanwhile, the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF), one of the powerful Naga outfits, in a statement claimed responsibility for burning and destroying the vehicles, stating that the “illegal settlers” were indulging in the illegal cultivation of poppy in Kangpokpi district.

The ZUF also issued a final warning to all poppy cultivators, illegal settlers, and their supporters to immediately vacate and desist from all unauthorized farming activities, cultivation, and occupation at Waphong Village and Lungkhongmon areas, which are part of the Zeliangrong-Inpui ancestral territory under Sapermeina sub-division in Kangpokpi district.

“The ZUF will not permit any community, group, or individual to encroach upon, exploit, or submerge even a single inch of our ancestral land and resources by force or deceit,” the statement said.

It further added that the front would intensify efforts to remove all illegal refugees and settlers from Zeliangrong-Inpui territory and restore rightful ownership and control to its people.