Imphal: Central security forces and state police in a joint coordinated effort have destroyed five bunkers of gunmen at the interdistricts of Bishnupur and Kangpokpi after massive operations during the past 24 hours.

The police said that they dismantled the bunkers illegally set up by suspected hill-based underground groups at strategic locations in Kukimun and Lamdan Kuki Villages under Loktak police station in Bishnupur District, adjoining Kangpokpi.

Based on the reports of setting up the bunkers at the higher places to attack their targets at the lower locations, the joint team rushed to the hinted hill ridges at around 7 am on Saturday.

The enforcing team dismantled the bunker structures, which lasted around 4 hours.

The security forces did not make any arrests during the operations as the armed miscreants fled upon sensing their approach.

Meanwhile, the police said they have registered an FIR in this regard.