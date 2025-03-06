Manipur: Security forces exchange gunfire with suspected UKNA at Churachandpur District



Imphal:

Security forces exchange gunfire with suspected United Kuki National Army, UKNA (a non Suspension of Operation Kuki-Zo underground group) at Churachandpur district of Manipur on Thursday.

There was an intermitted exchange of firing between the Assam Rifles and UKNA at the crossroad of Phaipijang ECA Church and L Khaopijang under the Henglep police station in Churachandpur district at around 11 am on Thursday.

Officials said, the encounters lasted around 20 minutes. However, the cadre of UKNA, fled from the scene after additional security forces rushed in at the spot.

There is no report of casualty on the part of security forces. But injuries on the insurgents are still unestablished so far. However, the operations at the suspected locations undergoes to trap the undergrounds.

This is the first time to have an exchange gunfire after the security forces apprehended four teenage UKNA along with two pistols at Bethel in Churachandpur on March 3.

As per report, the captured teens were identified as newly recruited cadres of the UKNA which is demanding a separate nation to be carved out from India and Myanmar.