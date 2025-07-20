Imphal: Security forces and civil police arrested four male cadres from various underground groups in the past 36 hours as part of their ongoing efforts to counter insurgency and maintain peace in Manipur, police reported on Sunday.

Police alleged that the arrestees had engaged in extortion activities targeting government employees, fuel stations, transporters, educational institutions, and business communities in the valley districts.

In the first operation, security forces apprehended an active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party–People’s War Group from the parking area of Polo Ground, Paona Bazar, under City Police Station in Imphal West district.

Police later identified him as Nanao, also known as Boboy (43), a resident of Langkhong village in Noney district. They seized one mobile handset, a brown wallet containing Rs 70, and an Aadhaar card from his possession.

In a second operation at Napet village under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district, authorities arrested a cadre of the banned People’s Liberation Army, the armed wing of the proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front.

They identified him as Mutum Norin Meitei (33), a resident of Nongren Mamang Leikai in Imphal East district.

In a third operation, police arrested Mayanglambam Sunder Meitei, also known as Leiba (38), from his locality in Seijang Awang Leikai under Lamlai Police Station, Imphal East.

They reported that he was affiliated with the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

During the fourth operation, security personnel arrested an active cadre of the outlawed United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK).

They identified the accused as Yumnam Prem Meitei, also known as Thawai and Ibungo (23), and captured him from Kangla Pat near GM Hall under City Police Station, Imphal West. Authorities recovered one mobile phone and one wallet from his possession, police added.