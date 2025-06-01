Imphal: Combined teams of State and Central security forces have recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, and warlike materials during operations carried out in the last 24 hours along the Mizoram-Manipur border.

A joint unit comprising the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a cordon and search operation in the general area of Thanlon village, under the jurisdiction of Thanlon police station in Manipur’s Pherzawl district, bordering Mizoram to the east.

The three-hour-long operation led to the discovery of various weapons and military-grade items. Among the recovered materials were two SBML guns without serial numbers, one Lathode gun, fifty rounds of 7.62 mm AK ammunition, four bulletproof jackets, and two handheld radio sets. No arrests were made during the operation.

In a separate anti-insurgency raid conducted in Wabagai Thingel Leikai under Hiyanglam police station in Kakching district, security personnel seized another stockpile of illegal arms and ammunition.

The recovered items included two 5.56 mm INSAS rifles with magazines, four .303 sniper rifles with magazines, two SLR rifles with magazines, one anti-riot gun, eighteen rounds of .303 ammunition, twenty-seven rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, twenty rounds of 5.56×30 mm ammunition, and three vehicle tyre rubber tubes.

Authorities have confirmed that all recovered items have been handed over to the respective police stations for necessary legal proceedings.