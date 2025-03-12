Manipur: Security forces seize weapons in Kangpokpi

Imphal: A combined team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police seized weapons and other war-like stores from Kotzim village of Kangpokpi district on Wednesday.

Official said that the recovered items include two 5.56mm Insas Rifles with 02 magazines, one .22mm Rifle with magazine, two short range projectile launchers with six bombs.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Authority handed the recovered items over to the concerned police station for further investigation”, the official said.

The official further said that the Assam rifles and the Manipur police have been conducting operations to recover weapons linked with insurgent groups in Manipur.

“The recovery of weapons is a significant step towards achieving lasting peace and stability in the region as well as in respective areas of responsibility. Assam Rifles focus on dismantling the illicit arms networks. Authorities also engage with local communities to surrender illegally held weapons,” the official said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Moreover authority urge the local community provide any information related to illegal weapons or suspicious activities.

“This collaborative approach will further strengthen the fight against crime and ensure the continued prosperity in the region”, said the official.